Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Price Tops $2.63

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 20th. During the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can now be bought for $2.63 or 0.00010552 BTC on popular exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a total market cap of $131.26 million and $106.60 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 2.70516255 USD and is down -3.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $142,483,608.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

