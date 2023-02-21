Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$15.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.77. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$157.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.43 billion.

Home Depot Trading Down 4.5 %

Home Depot stock traded down $14.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $303.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,555,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,306. Home Depot has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $310.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $321.22 and a 200-day moving average of $306.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.03. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $341.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Bensler LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,437 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $1,246,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,088 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

