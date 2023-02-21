HMI Capital Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,987,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 188,618 shares during the period. Ares Management makes up about 9.3% of HMI Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. HMI Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.36% of Ares Management worth $247,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 2,395.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 377.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 156,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $13,500,835.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,320.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 156,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $13,500,835.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 16,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,320.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,337,905.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,660,902 shares of company stock worth $5,812,824 and have sold 5,221,973 shares worth $161,492,492. 47.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ares Management Stock Performance

ARES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ares Management from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of ARES opened at $81.61 on Tuesday. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $87.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.17 and a 200-day moving average of $74.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 97.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $937.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 287.06%.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Articles

