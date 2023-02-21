HitBTC Token (HIT) Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. HitBTC Token has a total market capitalization of $206.25 million and approximately $956,030.60 worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HitBTC Token has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. One HitBTC Token token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000590 BTC on major exchanges.

HitBTC Token Profile

HitBTC Token’s launch date was June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc. HitBTC Token’s official message board is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. HitBTC Token’s official website is hitbtc.com/hit.

HitBTC Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

