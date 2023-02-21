Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Given “Buy” Rating at Numis Securities

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Numis Securities in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,600 ($19.27) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.79% from the company’s previous close.

LON HILS traded up GBX 20 ($0.24) on Monday, reaching GBX 1,370 ($16.50). 147,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,014. The firm has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,245.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,253.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,132.37. Hill & Smith has a fifty-two week low of GBX 859 ($10.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,556 ($18.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.03.

In other news, insider Leigh-Ann Russell acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,170 ($14.09) per share, for a total transaction of £23,400 ($28,179.19).

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

