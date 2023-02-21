HI Price Reaches $0.0217 (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 21st. HI has a total market cap of $60.00 million and approximately $671,130.65 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0217 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, HI has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009552 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00043904 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029199 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00020502 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.59 or 0.00213739 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24,613.65 or 1.00036634 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02222446 USD and is down -3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $667,395.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

