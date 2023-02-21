Hermez Network Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $190.85 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $190.85 million and $309,116.54 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $5.22 or 0.00021268 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009554 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00043659 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029245 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00020418 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00213984 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,579.51 or 1.00071354 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 5.25636894 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $311,092.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

