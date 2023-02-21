Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.25-$5.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.77 billion-$13.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.82 billion.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.71. The stock had a trading volume of 57,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,638. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $92.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

HSIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.00.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $552,056.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,472,302.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $552,056.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,302.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,018.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,951,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,246 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter worth $291,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

