Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target Cut to $69.00

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 15.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HSIC. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.89.

Henry Schein Stock Down 1.2 %

HSIC traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.13. 181,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,425. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.80 and a 200 day moving average of $76.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,018.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,951,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,018.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,951,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,397 shares of company stock worth $6,190,246. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 18.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Henry Schein by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51,106 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Featured Articles

