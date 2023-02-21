Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Trims Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC reduced its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,286 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Terreno Realty by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,459,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Terreno Realty by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 42,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,653 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Terreno Realty by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in Terreno Realty by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 254,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Terreno Realty by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $233,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,395.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of TRNO traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $63.43. The stock had a trading volume of 90,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.90 and a 200 day moving average of $59.20. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $50.36 and a twelve month high of $81.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRNO. StockNews.com upgraded Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Terreno Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading

