Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. Equinix makes up approximately 2.7% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Equinix worth $50,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Equinix by 342.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 45,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,797,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Equinix by 2.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 103.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $782.47.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.75, for a total transaction of $51,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $455,381.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.75, for a total transaction of $51,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,697 shares of company stock worth $11,770,596. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock traded down $13.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $703.45. The company had a trading volume of 120,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,591. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $701.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $652.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.63. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $776.35.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.46%.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

