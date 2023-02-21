Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Sells 667,653 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC cut its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,070,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 667,653 shares during the quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $14,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.71. 762,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,326. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -1,500.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.