Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Reduces Stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC reduced its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,928,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,820,835 shares during the period. DiamondRock Hospitality accounts for approximately 1.6% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $29,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,060,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after buying an additional 537,863 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,580,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after buying an additional 11,591 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 100,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 18,820 shares during the period.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

DRH stock remained flat at $8.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.82.

DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DRH. Compass Point lowered their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

