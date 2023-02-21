Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Has $65.64 Million Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,204 shares during the period. Life Storage comprises approximately 3.5% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $65,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Life Storage by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,423,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,744,696,000 after acquiring an additional 278,315 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Life Storage by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,575,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,854,000 after purchasing an additional 75,596 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,604,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,771,000 after purchasing an additional 256,549 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,121,000 after purchasing an additional 386,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 89.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,545,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,575,000 after buying an additional 729,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Stock Down 0.6 %

LSI traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.39. 280,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,950. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $94.02 and a one year high of $151.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.82. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.66.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.11%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSI. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $611,344.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,681.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

See Also

