Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,209 shares during the quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,584,000 after purchasing an additional 160,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 885,181 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,298,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,782,000 after purchasing an additional 469,341 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter worth $40,154,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 36.0% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,065,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,570,000 after purchasing an additional 812,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Down 2.9 %

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,604. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -256.40%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

