Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,266,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,942 shares during the quarter. NETSTREIT accounts for about 2.2% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned approximately 4.13% of NETSTREIT worth $40,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in NETSTREIT by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in NETSTREIT by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in NETSTREIT by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in NETSTREIT by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on NTST. Truist Financial cut their target price on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America cut NETSTREIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut NETSTREIT from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.29.

Shares of NYSE NTST traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.39. The stock had a trading volume of 63,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,066. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.22. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $23.72.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

