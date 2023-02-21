Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.53.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HCAT shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.28. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 6.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 14.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.