Head to Head Contrast: Region Group (SCPAF) and Its Rivals

Region Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF – Get Rating) is one of 328 publicly-traded companies in the “Real Estate Investment Trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Region Group to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Region Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Region Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Region Group N/A N/A N/A Region Group Competitors 14.74% -80.24% 2.40%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Region Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Region Group N/A N/A 13.58 Region Group Competitors $856.66 million $147.33 million 16.12

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Region Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Region Group. Region Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

31.7% of Region Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Region Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Region Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Region Group Competitors 2313 12010 13394 309 2.42

As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies have a potential upside of 13.42%. Given Region Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Region Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Region Group pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Region Group pays out 63.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.2% and pay out 157.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Region Group is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Region Group peers beat Region Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Region Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group. The SCA Property Group is a stapled entity comprising Shopping Centres Australasia Property Management Trust (ARSN 160 612 626) and Shopping Centres Australasia Property Retail Trust (ARSN 160 612 788).

Receive News & Ratings for Region Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Region Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.