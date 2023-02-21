Head-To-Head Comparison: Cannabis Sativa (CBDS) & Its Rivals

Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal Services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Cannabis Sativa to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cannabis Sativa and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cannabis Sativa 0 0 0 0 N/A Cannabis Sativa Competitors 195 861 1414 63 2.53

As a group, “Personal Services” companies have a potential upside of 22.21%. Given Cannabis Sativa’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cannabis Sativa has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannabis Sativa N/A N/A N/A Cannabis Sativa Competitors -13.58% -27.48% -2.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Cannabis Sativa and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

43.4% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Cannabis Sativa shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cannabis Sativa and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cannabis Sativa N/A N/A -1.46 Cannabis Sativa Competitors $745.05 million $58.80 million 379.31

Cannabis Sativa’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cannabis Sativa. Cannabis Sativa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells herbal based skin care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Recover, a deep penetrating healing balm used to relieve pain for sore muscles, joints, arthritic, and back pain, Trauma Cream, a cream for blended infusion of cannabinoids and THC, Face Garden, an antioxidant moisturizing cream for the face, Body Garden, a moisturizing body lotion, and Lip Garden, an emollient balm. The firm’s brands include Prestocorp, GK Manufacturing, iBudtender, Wild Earth Naturals, Ecuadorian Sativa and CTA, Patented Cannabis Lozenge, hi Brands International, White Rabbit Brand, and Virgin Mary Jane Brand. Cannabis Sativa was founded on November 5, 2005 and is headquartered in Mesquite, NV.

