HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 128.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 129.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 305.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 74.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RLY stock opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.13. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $32.34.

