HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 515.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,575 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Deere & Company by 64.3% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $64,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Performance

In other Deere & Company news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $428.73 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $424.30 and a 200-day moving average of $397.04. The firm has a market cap of $127.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.80%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

