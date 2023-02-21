HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $988,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 63,244 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on COP. Scotiabank cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Societe Generale cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.95.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:COP opened at $103.90 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.54 and a 200 day moving average of $115.78. The firm has a market cap of $126.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.