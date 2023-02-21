HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 1,604 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,587 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 2.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the software company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.4% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 2,046 shares of the software company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 16.7% during the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock opened at $356.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $352.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.41. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $479.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.