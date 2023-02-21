HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,543 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SouthState by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in SouthState by 233.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSB. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SouthState from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of SouthState from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $82.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.98. SouthState Co. has a 52-week low of $72.25 and a 52-week high of $91.74. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.81.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.16). SouthState had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. SouthState’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.35%.

In related news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. acquired 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.94 per share, for a total transaction of $497,322.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 58,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,328.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SouthState news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. bought 6,300 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.94 per share, with a total value of $497,322.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,328.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,906 shares of company stock worth $5,849,189 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

