HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 50,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 538.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $54.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.83. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $62.60.
