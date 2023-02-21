HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 1,923 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $42,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $47,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Vertical Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.87.

LMT opened at $475.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $469.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.39. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Stories

