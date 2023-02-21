HBK Investments L P Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,030 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Starbucks by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 42,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 69,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.63. 1,501,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,368,666. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $110.83.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 73.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,913. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.46.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

