HBK Investments L P Takes Position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RVNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100,141 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,694 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 358.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 38,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,084,000 after purchasing an additional 43,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RVNC stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.92. The stock had a trading volume of 228,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,441. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Revance Therapeutics news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,187. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,902 shares of company stock worth $242,274. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RVNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile



Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

Featured Stories

