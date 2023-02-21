HBK Investments L P Takes Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Agree Realty by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Agree Realty by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Agree Realty stock traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $73.73. 148,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,345. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.71 and its 200 day moving average is $71.71. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $61.62 and a 52-week high of $80.44.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.38%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Craig Erlich acquired 4,898 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Craig Erlich purchased 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,592.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 268,816 shares in the company, valued at $19,188,086.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.