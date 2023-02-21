HBK Investments L P Lowers Position in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA)

HBK Investments L P cut its stake in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,420 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P owned 2.82% of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition worth $7,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRCA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 13.4% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of TRCA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.19. 202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,140. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Profile

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and build a company in the consumer or distribution sector.

