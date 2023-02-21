HBK Investments L P Lowers Position in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT)

HBK Investments L P lessened its stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 0.78% of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth $149,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $250,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $554,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $716,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth $3,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

PDOT stock remained flat at $10.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,114. Peridot Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

