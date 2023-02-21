HBK Investments L P Invests $885,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPS. KeyCorp increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.48.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS traded down $6.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.06. 1,117,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,655,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $223.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.