HBK Investments L P Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

HBK Investments L P trimmed its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,433 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P owned 0.10% of Columbia Banking System worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COLB. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 63.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 178.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Shares of COLB stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.92. The company had a trading volume of 330,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,520. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $37.08.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $203.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 33.55% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

