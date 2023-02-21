HBK Investments L P Acquires Shares of 5,480 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 39.4% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $77,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. Exane BNP Paribas lowered United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.48.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $6.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.06. 1,117,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,655,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $223.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

