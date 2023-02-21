Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Hawaiian Electric Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 57.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 326.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI set a $36.00 price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

