Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2023

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HEGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Hawaiian Electric Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 57.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 326.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI set a $36.00 price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.