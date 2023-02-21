Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HALL stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $42.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average of $80.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HALL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 21,023 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 21.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the period. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

