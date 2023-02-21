Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) Price Target Lowered to $10.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grosvenor Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

Shares of GCMG traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 26,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,309. Grosvenor Capital Management has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $10.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.26.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Grosvenor Capital Management stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. ( NASDAQ:GCMG Get Rating ) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Grosvenor Capital Management were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

