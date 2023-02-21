Grin Price Up 10.8% Over Last 7 Days (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0692 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $6.79 million and approximately $941,797.89 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,508.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.26 or 0.00380514 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00094347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00013768 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.03 or 0.00652945 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.58 or 0.00598075 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00180914 BTC.

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

