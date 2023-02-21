Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.54

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.54 and last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 27343 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Down 1.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $684,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $953,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,509,000.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

Grey Rock Energy Management, LLC manages private funds with interests in areas of the Midland, Delaware, Bakken, Eagle Ford, DJ, and Haynesville play. It invests in oil and gas exploration and production. The company was formerly known as Granite Ridge Resources, Inc The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

