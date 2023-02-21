Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX) Shares Sold by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P lowered its position in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600,750 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 0.30% of Gores Holdings IX worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Holdings IX alerts:

Gores Holdings IX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GHIX remained flat at $10.01 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,353. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79. Gores Holdings IX, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.76.

About Gores Holdings IX

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings IX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings IX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.