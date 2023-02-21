Golem (GLM) Hits Market Cap of $269.21 Million

Golem (GLM) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Golem has a market cap of $269.21 million and approximately $29.40 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golem token can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Golem has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Golem

Golem launched on November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Golem is golem.network. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Golem Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network.Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20.Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token -“

