Goldmoney (TSE:XAU) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.72. Approximately 231,750 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 718% from the average daily volume of 28,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.

Goldmoney Stock Down 6.8 %

The stock has a market cap of C$131.60 million, a P/E ratio of 47.50 and a beta of -0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.69.

About Goldmoney

Goldmoney Inc operates as a precious metal financial service and technology company worldwide. It is involved in the custody and storage of physical precious metals through Goldmoney.com online platform; and coin retailing and lending. The company also acts as dealer in the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers through SchiffGold.com.

