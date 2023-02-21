Goldfinch Price Tops $0.68 on Major Exchanges (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Goldfinch token can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00002822 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. Goldfinch has a total market capitalization of $27.86 million and approximately $146,335.08 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Goldfinch Token Profile

Goldfinch was first traded on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,671,992 tokens. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

