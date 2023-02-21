Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion. Globus Medical also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.30-$2.30 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut Globus Medical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globus Medical from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Globus Medical stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.13. 1,998,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,627. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $81.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $2,262,484.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $2,262,484.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMED. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,319,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Globus Medical by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,957 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,704,000 after purchasing an additional 150,144 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,573,000 after purchasing an additional 148,621 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,693,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Globus Medical by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,219,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $163,726,000 after purchasing an additional 62,156 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

