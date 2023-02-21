Glencore (LON:GLEN) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 650 ($7.83) target price on the natural resources company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.68% from the company’s previous close.

GLEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 700 ($8.43) target price on Glencore in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Glencore from GBX 650 ($7.83) to GBX 640 ($7.71) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 560 ($6.74) price objective on Glencore in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 540 ($6.50) target price on Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 575 ($6.92) target price on Glencore in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Glencore has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 615.83 ($7.42).

Shares of LON GLEN traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 517.20 ($6.23). 50,639,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,508,555. The firm has a market capitalization of £66.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 533.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.24. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 395.40 ($4.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 584.50 ($7.04). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 543.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 515.13.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

