GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Sold by HMI Capital Management L.P.

HMI Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,008,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661,263 shares during the period. GitLab accounts for approximately 3.9% of HMI Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. HMI Capital Management L.P. owned 1.35% of GitLab worth $102,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 724.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,950,000. Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GitLab by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 253,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,989,000 after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of GitLab by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab Price Performance

GTLB stock opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $70.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.39.

Insider Activity

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. The company had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder Divesh Makan sold 53,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $2,396,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $37,244.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,599.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Divesh Makan sold 53,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $2,396,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,540 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of GitLab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

About GitLab

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.