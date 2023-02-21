Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 484,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,898,000 after acquiring an additional 128,688 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 213,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,805 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,991,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,997,000 after buying an additional 1,123,549 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 35,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on GILD. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.45.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $84.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $89.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.36. The stock has a market cap of $106.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

