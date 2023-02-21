GICTrade (GICT) One Day Volume Tops $29,017.33

GICTrade (GICT) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last week, GICTrade has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. GICTrade has a total market capitalization of $95.04 million and $29,017.33 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GICTrade token can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00003839 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade launched on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.9419012 USD and is down -1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $29,066.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GICTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

