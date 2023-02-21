Gentherm (THRM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Gentherm to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gentherm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $73.19 on Tuesday. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $91.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentherm

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Gentherm by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Gentherm by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,447,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Gentherm by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Gentherm

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

(Get Rating)

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.