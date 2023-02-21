Genpact (G) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Genpact (NYSE: G) recently:

2/13/2023 – Genpact had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $52.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Genpact was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/10/2023 – Genpact had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

2/8/2023 – Genpact had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $51.00 to $53.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Genpact was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/19/2023 – Genpact was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Genpact Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of G stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $48.03. 279,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,120. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.75 and a 200 day moving average of $46.16. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85.

Get Genpact Limited alerts:

Genpact Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 26.60%.

Insider Activity at Genpact

Institutional Trading of Genpact

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $2,307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,737,998.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Genpact news, SVP Darren Saumur sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,305,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $2,307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,737,998.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 310,225 shares of company stock valued at $14,301,162. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 103,311.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,937,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933,114 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth about $93,850,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,440,000 after buying an additional 1,999,617 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,569,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 5,870.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,598,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,703,000 after buying an additional 1,571,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.